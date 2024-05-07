Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of low to mid-single digit yr/yr growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion.

TPX stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 2,048,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,346. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

