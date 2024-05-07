Tenon Medical (TNON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ TNON opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.