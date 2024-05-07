Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $46.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teradata traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 583415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 9,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Teradata by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
