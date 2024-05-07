Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. Teradata has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

