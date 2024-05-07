Tezos Trading Up 4.6% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $926.31 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,319,945 coins and its circulating supply is 980,753,310 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

