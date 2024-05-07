The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

