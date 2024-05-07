The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $88.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,163. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

