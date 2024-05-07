The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 12281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $631.71 million, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 150,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

