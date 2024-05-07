The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.