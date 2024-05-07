Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $719.80 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00057555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,539,193,063 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

