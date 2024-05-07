Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.02 billion from $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $987.87 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.01) to $0.01 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 4,224,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $978.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.