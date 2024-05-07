ThredUp’s (TDUP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

