Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $113.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

