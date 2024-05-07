Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.13.

Shares of TIH opened at C$123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.52. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00. Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

