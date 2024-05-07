Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

Shares of Trainline stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 322.20 ($4.05). 1,439,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,444.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

