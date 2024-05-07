Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $327.47

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.47 and last traded at $325.33, with a volume of 52765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.