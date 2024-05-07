TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.75-$33.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.680-$7.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TDG stock opened at $1,300.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $766.00 and a 1-year high of $1,309.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

