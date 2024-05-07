TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.96

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.96 and last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 49462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $1,600,707.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,349.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,221 shares of company stock worth $23,015,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

