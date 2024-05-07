Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,547. The company has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.