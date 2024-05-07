Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tronox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 343,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

