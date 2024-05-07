TruBridge (TBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect TruBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,798. TruBridge has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 128,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,953.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,322,814 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,573.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 128,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Tobin bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,347 shares in the company, valued at $276,149.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 364,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,199 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

