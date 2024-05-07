TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TrueBlue updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.5 %

TBI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

