Truist Financial Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $97.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. Palomar has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,250 shares of company stock worth $3,305,655. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $122,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

