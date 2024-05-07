Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 4,408,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,990. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

