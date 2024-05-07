Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,311 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,721.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $16,108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

