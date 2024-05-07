Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

