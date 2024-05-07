U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,443 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

