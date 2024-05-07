U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.