U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $963.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

