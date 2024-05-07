U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,472,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $260.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.15. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

