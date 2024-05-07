U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

