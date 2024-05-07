U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

