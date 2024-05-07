U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

