U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.