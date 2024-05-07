U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,409 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,093,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 804.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in General Motors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,273,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 164,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

