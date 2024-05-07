U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

