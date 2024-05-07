Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

