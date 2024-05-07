UGI (NYSE:UGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UGI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after buying an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UGI by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $46,034,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 277,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.