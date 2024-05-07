Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.87 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.360 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 3.4 %
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
