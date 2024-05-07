Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

