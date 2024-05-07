United Overseas Australia Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
United Overseas Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.
About United Overseas Australia
