United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PRKS opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

