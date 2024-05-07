United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

