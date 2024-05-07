UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.45. 1,251,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,169. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.70 and its 200-day moving average is $512.16. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

