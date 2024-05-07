Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $577.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

