UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.50. 3,171,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

