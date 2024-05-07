UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $265,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 9,470,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,194. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

