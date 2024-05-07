UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. 7,027,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

