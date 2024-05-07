UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $243,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.67. 962,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.29 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.