UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,383 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591,427 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

